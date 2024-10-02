Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel

Iran has taken an extreme step after the ongoing rift with Israel.
The country has given a threat of “crushing attacks” to Israel on Tuesday.
"If the Zionist regime reacts to Iranian operations, it will face crushing attacks," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told Fars news agency.
As per IRGC, the attack was "in accordance with the United Nations Charter."
The statement mentioned that the missile attack came "after a period of restraint" following an "attack on the sovereignty" of Iran.
In late July, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran.
The IRGC noted that the missile attacks only targeted "three military bases" around Tel Aviv, adding that "90 percent" of the missiles "hit their targets.”
Iran's armed forces later on issues a major warning to other countries who’ll intervene in any military operation in support of Israel.
Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister, claimed that Iran's "action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation.”
Earlier, the United States had warned of an imminent Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel, and stated that it might have "severe" consequences for Tehran.