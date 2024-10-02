World

Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that attack was 'in accordance with the United Nations Charter'

  • October 02, 2024
Iran has taken an extreme step after the ongoing rift with Israel.

The country has given a threat of “crushing attacks” to Israel on Tuesday.

"If the Zionist regime reacts to Iranian operations, it will face crushing attacks," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told Fars news agency.

As per IRGC, the attack was "in accordance with the United Nations Charter."

The statement mentioned that the missile attack came "after a period of restraint" following an "attack on the sovereignty" of Iran.

In late July, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran.

The IRGC noted that the missile attacks only targeted "three military bases" around Tel Aviv, adding that "90 percent" of the missiles "hit their targets.”

Iran's armed forces later on issues a major warning to other countries who’ll intervene in any military operation in support of Israel.

Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister, claimed that Iran's "action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation.”

Earlier, the United States had warned of an imminent Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel, and stated that it might have "severe" consequences for Tehran.

World News

Deadly shooting and knife assault in Tel Aviv leaves six dead, many injured
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stays under security amid conflict with Israel
Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
Trump's GoFundMe raises over $1M for Hurricane Helene victims
Jimmy Carter makes history as the first US president to celebrate 100th birthday
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages
Nepal floods 2024: Furious citizens react over insufficient emergency resources
Taiwan's southwest coast on high alert as ‘super’ Typhoon Krathon approaches
Russian fighter jet dangerously comes within feet of US F-16: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel shuts down Donald Trump's lie with immediate fact-check
Ishiba announces strategic cabinet appointments as he becomes Japan’s new Prime Minister
US port strike: 45,000 workers go on strike after union talks fail