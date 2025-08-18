Home / World

Spain, Portugal wildfires claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave

European wildfires have destroyed more than 70,000 hectares of land in Spain

Spain, Portugal wildfire claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave
Spain, Portugal wildfire claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave

Wildfires in Spain and Portugal have claimed the lives of two firefighters, increasing the death toll in neighbouring countries.

According to France24, the authorities on Monday, August 18, said that two firefighters were killed in Spain and Portugal as the wildfire spread across the Iberian Peninsula. Both of the firefighters died in road accidents.

After the recent casualties, the death toll has risen to two in Portugal and four in Spain as the devastating fire continues to rage in European countries amid sweltering heatwaves.

The regional government in Castile and Leon, northwestern Spain, said in a post on X that a firefighter died when his truck overturned on a steep forest road, adding, “For an unknown reason, the vehicle approached the embankment and overturned, falling down a steep slope.”

As per the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), blazes have destroyed more than 70,000 hectares of land.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles told radio station Cadena SER, “This is a fire situation we haven't experienced in 20 years. The fires have special characteristics as a result of climate change and this huge heatwave."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also vowed a “national pact” to address the climate change emergency after one of the impacted areas.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, nearly 185,000 hectares of land have been destroyed due to wildfires since the beginning of the year. The provisional data from the country's forestry institute revealed that the damages have already exceeded last year's 136,000 hectares of destruction.

You Might Like:

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast
Hurricane Erin restrengthened and became an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays of an hour or more with traffic at a standstill on the northbound M25

Qantas hit with record $90 million fine for illegal COVID-19 layoffs

Qantas hit with record $90 million fine for illegal COVID-19 layoffs
Australia's biggest airline sacked more than 1,800 ground workers during the Covid-19 pandemic

World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future

World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future
Here are five youngest billionaires in the world as of August, 2025

Gen Z, Gen Alpha slang 'skibidi', 'delulu' added to Cambridge Dictionary

Gen Z, Gen Alpha slang 'skibidi', 'delulu' added to Cambridge Dictionary
Cambridge adds more than 600 new words, including 'skibidi', 'delulu', 'tradwife', to dictionary

Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China

Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China
Swiss watch brand sparks uproar on social media from Chinese users over ‘slanted eye’ pose

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025
Let's take a look at 10 top countries in the world that are considered culturally influential, based on various surveys

Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders

Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders
Canadian Union of Public Employees invites Air Canada to ‘negotiate a fair deal’

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues
52% of workers felt their mental health negatively affected how well they did their job

Small plane crashes on Sydney golf course, two injured

Small plane crashes on Sydney golf course, two injured
The plane took off from Camden Airport around 1 pm and was heading toward Wollongong

Spain wildfires rage as extreme heat hampers firefighting efforts

Spain wildfires rage as extreme heat hampers firefighting efforts
Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected

Putin-Trump Alaska summit photo draws Cold War comparisons

Putin-Trump Alaska summit photo draws Cold War comparisons
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met in Alaska to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine