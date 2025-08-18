World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future

Home / World

Here are five youngest billionaires in the world as of August, 2025

In a world where most people spend almost their whole life working hard to build wealth, there is a small group of individuals who has broken that pattern by becoming billionaires at very young age.

Many of them became rich by inheriting money from their families while others earned by themselves through unique ideas, business skills and smart financial investments.

Here is a closer look at the five youngest billionaires in the world as of August 7, 2025:

Johannes von Baumbach

Net worth: $5.7 billion

Age: 20 years

Johannes von Baumbach is currently the youngest billionaire in the world and the youngest heir to Boehringer Ingelheim, a large German pharmaceutical company.

The company, which was officially founded in 1885 but has business roots going back to 1817 is currently led by Johannes' uncle, Hubertus von Baumbach, who became head in 2015.

Johannes is known to be a competitive skier in Austria.

Clemente Del Vecchio

Net worth: $6.9 billion

Age: 21 years

Clemente Del Vecchio who is 21 years old got most of his wealth by inheriting it from his father Leonardo Del Vecchio, who founded EssilorLuxottica, the largest eyewear company in the world.

Although his fortune mainly comes from inheritance, he is also showing interest in investing, especially in luxury brands and new fashion businesses.

Kim Jung-youn

Net worth: $1.6 Billion

Age: 21 years

Kim Jung-youn, a 21-year-old and one of South Korea's youngest billionaires, inherited her wealth from her late father, Kim Jung-ju who founded Nexon, a major company known for hit games like MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter.

She also holds the tittle of the richest young female billionaire in the world.

Livia Voigt

Net worth: $1 billion

Age: 21 years

The 21-year-old Livia Voigt's wealth comes from her family's ownership in Weg S.A., a large international company that makes electrical and automation equipment.

Kevin David Lehmann

Net worth: $4.3 billion

Age: 22 years

Kevin David Lehmann received his wealth by inheriting a major share in dm-drogerie markt, the biggest drugstore chain in Germany.

The company, which began in 1973, has become a huge retail business with thousands of stores throughout Europe.

