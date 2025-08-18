Home / World

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025

Let's take a look at 10 top countries in the world that are considered culturally influential, based on various surveys

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025

Culture undoubtedly shapes nation's identity!

A country's culture and heritage, including its history, traditions, food, music and landmarks holds great significance for its people.

In today's era where everything has become digitalised and modernised, there are still some countries that have preserved their culture and are recognised worldwide because of it.

Here are five top countries in the world that are considered culturally influential, selected based on various surveys.

Greece

Greece, located in southern Europe is considered one of the world's oldest civilisation and is often ranked first for its cultural influence.

It is famous as the birthplace of democracy, the Olympic Games, theatre and philosophy and has influenced science, art, social studies and cuisine.

Today Greece is one of the most popular tourist destination because of its landscapes, historic building and cultural significance.

Italy

Italy, located in southern Europe is considered the second most culturally influenced country.

It is known for its historic cities, diverse landscapes and natural landmarks like Mount Etna, Europe's highest active volcano.

Being home to Vatican City and San Marino, its history began with Etruscans and continued under the Roman Empire.

Today, Italy influences the world through its heritage, art, fashion and famous cuisine, with archaeological sites from Greek, Etruscan and Roman times across the country.

Spain

Spain, known as second most popular travel destination globally with a wide variety of attractions is considered third in terms of cultural influence.

These include Antoni Gaudí’s famous museum, the historic Alhambra Palace and Generalife Gardens and Europe’s largest aquarium, L’Oceanografic.

Additionally, Spain features natural wonders like El Teide, a historic volcano on the island of Tenerife and is known for the art of Velázquez, Goya, and Picasso, the literature of Cervantes and flamenco music and dance.

France

France ranks fourth and is one of Europe's oldest countries and has long-standing influence on global culture, politics, science and economics.

France is also famous worldwide for its literature, art, music, dance, cinema, cuisine and wine.

Ranked as the most visited country in the world, France offers a wide range of attractions, which include iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Palace of Versailies and Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Turkey

Turkey, located between Europe and Asia is known as the fifth most culturally influenced country.

Known as the successor to the Ottoman Empire, its architecture includes mosques, churches and ancient ruins, reflecting Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman cultural influences.

Other 5 most culturally influential countries include

Mexico

Egypt

Thailand

Portugal

China

