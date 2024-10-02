Uncategorized

BLACKPINK Rosé to release debut solo studio album ‘rosie’

BLACKPINK star Rosé is set to drop her first studio album 'rosie' on December 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
BLACKPINK star Rosé has made a major announcement about her highly-awaited solo album.

The K-pop artist will be releasing her debut album, rosie, in December.

On Tuesday, she made the announcement on her social media and noted that it took her almost a “year” to record the solo album.

Rosé began the lengthy post, “I cannot believe I am finally announcing my first album release to you all. I remember last year as our year long tour ended, I found myself in a session out here in los angeles.”


The Pink Venom crooner also admitted that she’s trying to figure out the next chapter in my career.

“I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost. But with the support of my dear friends and family, my team, and of course my number ones, I am sat here today excited to announce the date of my album release. I have poured my blood and tears into this album,” she noted.

Rosé expressed her excitement and shared that she can’t wait for fans to listen to her “little journal.”

Notably, her debut album rosie will be released on December 6, 2024.

