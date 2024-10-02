Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again

Daniel Ricciardo has been given a new contract to join racing again after his exit from Formula One at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The former Red Bull driver has received a good offer from the CEO of the V8 Supercar Championship.
During a conversation with Tourism Western Australia, he explained, "Obviously it's the V8 that do the race there, but you know there's the 12 hour and stuff so maybe that's one I could compete in.”
Daniel continued, “If a V8 team said 'hey, do you want to do a few laps around Bathurst, no pressure, just to experience it,' then I'll definitely take that up."
The 35-year old driver has bagged eight wins and 32 podiums throughout his career, which is certainly a huge accomplishment. However, during the last few years his career tailed off.
Speaking to News Corp, the CEO of the V8 Supercar Championship, showed excitement to have the athlete on board.
He said, "I think everyone would welcome Daniel with open arms, absolutely. Would we like to see Ricciardo in a Supercar? 100 per cent. Just imagine if he could be in one of our cars and race in a new street race in Perth.”
As of now, Daniel has not accepted the new contract.