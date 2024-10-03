Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday

Donald Trump took a jab at fellow former president Jimmy Carter during a campaign speech on his predecessor's 100th birthday milestone.
According to PBS, Trump, made the remark on 39th president of the U.S. during a campaign speech at a Wisconsin manufacturing facility on Tuesday, October 1.
Trump called Crater a “brilliant president” only in caparison to President Joe Biden, whom Trump labeled the "worst president" in U.S. history.
“Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison,” Trump told the crowd, as per The Daily Beast and USA Today.
Carter, who was a Democrat, served as a one-term president from 1977 to 1981. He was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in his 1980 reelection bid.
Trump's mocking remarks about the Carter came as other Republican leaders put aside partisanship to honor Carter’s centennial birthday, which comes over 19 months after he entered hospice care.
Carter has always criticized Trump in the past. In 2018 interview with CBS News, He said that Trump was “very careless with the truth.”
“I think he’s a disaster … In human rights and in treating people equal,” Carter said at the time.
Jimmy Carter is currently the longest living former president and longest-living president in U.S. history.
On the other hand, Donald Trump is the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history and the second-oldest person having been sworn as president, after Biden.