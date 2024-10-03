World

Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday

Former President Jimmy Cartermarked his 100th birthday on Tuesday, October 1

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday
Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday

Donald Trump took a jab at fellow former president Jimmy Carter during a campaign speech on his predecessor's 100th birthday milestone.

According to PBS, Trump, made the remark on 39th president of the U.S. during a campaign speech at a Wisconsin manufacturing facility on Tuesday, October 1.

Trump called Crater a “brilliant president” only in caparison to President Joe Biden, whom Trump labeled the "worst president" in U.S. history.

“Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison,” Trump told the crowd, as per The Daily Beast and USA Today.

Carter, who was a Democrat, served as a one-term president from 1977 to 1981. He was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in his 1980 reelection bid.

Trump's mocking remarks about the Carter came as other Republican leaders put aside partisanship to honor Carter’s centennial birthday, which comes over 19 months after he entered hospice care.

Carter has always criticized Trump in the past. In 2018 interview with CBS News, He said that Trump was “very careless with the truth.”

“I think he’s a disaster … In human rights and in treating people equal,” Carter said at the time.

Jimmy Carter is currently the longest living former president and longest-living president in U.S. history.

On the other hand, Donald Trump is the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history and the second-oldest person having been sworn as president, after Biden.

Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits

Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175

Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence

Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls

WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls

World News

WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Vance vs. Walz: 5 key takeaways from heated vice presidential debate
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Biden and Starmer unite against Iran's missile attack on Israel
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Israel's Netanyahu breaks silence on Iran’s missile attack
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Deadly shooting and knife assault in Tel Aviv leaves six dead, many injured
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stays under security amid conflict with Israel
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Trump's GoFundMe raises over $1M for Hurricane Helene victims