Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is being praised for his ability to ‘deflect from failures’ as he steps out looking happier than ever, following reports of a professional split from Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex made a fleeting appearance at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday before starting his most recent solo commitments in southern Africa.
Harry is "certainly happier without Meghan" on his recent journeys alone, according to former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae.
Speaking with GB News, Rae told, "I'm from the school that believes that Meghan's never, ever going to come back to the UK, and thank God she's never coming back.”
He added, "But it's nice to see Harry again back doing what we like Harry to be doing."
Rae disclosed that Harry is "not going straight back to California" but rather continuing on to Johannesburg in response to questions about his recent run of solo engagements.
He said, "It is great to see him coming across to the UK, doing WellChild, which he's been linked with for 16, 17 years,” adding, “He's in Lesotho with Sentebale, the charity started to honour his mother, and he's not going straight back to the to California, he's going to Johannesburg for more charity works."
Rae emphasized that Harry has been happier and more relaxed when he's been out on his own in New York, London, and Africa, suggesting that Meghan is taking precedence over him.
He added, "I believe that people are tired of one another and what they have done. They've had enough of hearing the same old tired refrains about the nasty Royal Family who pushed them away. He needs a project to divert his attention from his mistakes, and they are it."
However, the analysis came after Prince Harry touched down in South Africa tomorrow alone after a brief UK visit, but it is not yet certain whether he has left or returned to the USA.