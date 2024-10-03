Royal

Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex was on a solo to London and South Africa

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is being praised for his ability to ‘deflect from failures’ as he steps out looking happier than ever, following reports of a professional split from Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex made a fleeting appearance at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday before starting his most recent solo commitments in southern Africa.

Harry is "certainly happier without Meghan" on his recent journeys alone, according to former Royal Correspondent Charles Rae.

Speaking with GB News, Rae told, "I'm from the school that believes that Meghan's never, ever going to come back to the UK, and thank God she's never coming back.”

He added, "But it's nice to see Harry again back doing what we like Harry to be doing."

Rae disclosed that Harry is "not going straight back to California" but rather continuing on to Johannesburg in response to questions about his recent run of solo engagements.

He said, "It is great to see him coming across to the UK, doing WellChild, which he's been linked with for 16, 17 years,” adding, “He's in Lesotho with Sentebale, the charity started to honour his mother, and he's not going straight back to the to California, he's going to Johannesburg for more charity works."

Rae emphasized that Harry has been happier and more relaxed when he's been out on his own in New York, London, and Africa, suggesting that Meghan is taking precedence over him.

He added, "I believe that people are tired of one another and what they have done. They've had enough of hearing the same old tired refrains about the nasty Royal Family who pushed them away. He needs a project to divert his attention from his mistakes, and they are it."

However, the analysis came after Prince Harry touched down in South Africa tomorrow alone after a brief UK visit, but it is not yet certain whether he has left or returned to the USA.

Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video

Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions

Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle

Royal News

Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry during his UK visit?
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Prince William makes petty move to outshine Prince Harry’s memorable UK trip
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Prince William ‘annoyed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry enjoys bonfire night with old pal in South Africa after UK trip
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture
Prince Harry beams with joy after breaking ties with Meghan Markle
Princess Beatrice congratulated by mum Sarah Ferguson on 2nd pregnancy