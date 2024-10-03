Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet starts filming 'Marty Supreme' amid 'serious' bond with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their public debut at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024


Timothée Chalamet was spotted around Manhattan in NYC filming for his highly-anticipated movie Marty Supreme.

On Monday, the Dune 2 star can be seen wearing his film costume in the viral clip. He sported a 1950s hairstyle, round wire-framed glasses and a white shirt underneath brown blazer.

The upcoming film revolves around a fictionalize professional ping-pong player Marty Reisman.

“A hustler-turned-champion ping pong player Marty Reisman's journey from playing for bets in Manhattan to winning 22 major titles and becoming the oldest to win a national racket sport competition at 67,” the official synopsis of Marty Supreme read.

Josh Safdie directed the most-awaited movie, while Safdie, 40, and Ronald Bronstein were the writers.

Recently, rumours are circulating about his “serious” relationship with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

As per PEOPLE, The Kardashians star and Timothée are "just a great couple," and "everyone loves them together."

The Wonka actor is “close with her family and she’s close with his family. It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship.”

It is pertinent to note that Kylie and Timothée made their public debut at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023.

Entertainment News

