Final solar eclipse of 2024: Skygazers witness breathtaking ‘ring of fire’

Skywatchers in Chile and Argentina witness the celestial phenomenon of an annular eclipse

  • October 03, 2024


A handful of lucky skywatchers witnessed the final solar eclipse of the 2024 or annular eclipse on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

According to Space, in the breathtaking scenes, the sun turned into a stunning “ring of fire” during the total solar eclipse.

The annular solar eclipse was visible across the Pacific Ocean, including Hawaii, southern Chile, and southern Argentina.

A U.K.-based science journalist and eclipse said, “Well, that was incredible. The tension! A cloud left the sun just 10 seconds before the Baily’s Beads appeared, and another appeared a minute after the ring ended. We were SO lucky!"

He further added, “It felt incredible to actually see the ring, knowing I had no more than a 50-50 chance. It was so cold in the minutes before annularity."

An astrophotographer, Josh Drury, witnessed the “ring of fire” on Easter Island and expressed, “A lifelong ambition is nearly complete. An annular solar eclipse, the Pacific "ring of fire, from here at Rapa Nui. I am overwhelmed to experience this eclipse with Martín Tuki, our guide and descendant of the island, and my mom. That's a wrap for 312 years."

Dury believes that the island will experience another similar celestial event like this in another 312 years.

To note, the next full solar eclipse with a “ring of fire” will arrive on February 17, 2026.

