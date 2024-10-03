Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Kelce brothers grace Glamour’s cover

Glamour Magazine's special "Women of the Year" honored the incredible mothers of some of industries biggest star.
The moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and the Kelce brothers graced the front cover of magazine with a stunning photoshoot, radiating confidence and leaving their A-list kids behind them.
In the cover story, Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird asked everyone to keep in mind that her daughter is human too as she shared the emotional toll of online negativity on Eilish.
While Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey reflected on having her at the age of 16 and their journey of growing up together.
Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, recalled her boys unexpected rise to sports stardom, reminding everyone they were just regular kids who loved sports.
Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles gushed about her daughter’s astronomical fame that no longer allow them to enjoy simple moments like shopping together.
Alongside these incredible moms, Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year also includes Olympic stars Suni Lee and Allyson Felix, actresses Sydney Sweeney and Taraji P. Henson among others.