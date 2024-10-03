Entertainment

Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Kelce brothers grace Glamour’s cover

Glamour Magazine honored moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Kelce brothers

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Kelce brothers grace Glamour’s cover
Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Kelce brother's grace Glamour’s cover 

Glamour Magazine's special "Women of the Year" honored the incredible mothers of some of industries biggest star.

The moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and the Kelce brothers graced the front cover of magazine with a stunning photoshoot, radiating confidence and leaving their A-list kids behind them.

In the cover story, Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird asked everyone to keep in mind that her daughter is human too as she shared the emotional toll of online negativity on Eilish.

While Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey reflected on having her at the age of 16 and their journey of growing up together.

Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, recalled her boys unexpected rise to sports stardom, reminding everyone they were just regular kids who loved sports.

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles gushed about her daughter’s astronomical fame that no longer allow them to enjoy simple moments like shopping together.

Alongside these incredible moms, Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year also includes Olympic stars Suni Lee and Allyson Felix, actresses Sydney Sweeney and Taraji P. Henson among others.

Prince William’s ‘disgusting encounters’ with Rob Evans come out

Prince William’s ‘disgusting encounters’ with Rob Evans come out
Melania Trump 'strongly' backs abortion rights in new memoir

Melania Trump 'strongly' backs abortion rights in new memoir
Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Kelce brothers grace Glamour’s cover

Moms of Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Kelce brothers grace Glamour’s cover

Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool

Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool

Entertainment News

Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Nicolas Cage discloses ‘Spider-Noir’ villain after debuting first look
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Taylor Swift ditches pal Blake Lively as Travis Kelce’s brother roasts her movies
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Dave Grohl’s pal Corey Taylor breaks silence on love-child controversy
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Hailey Bieber pulls son Jack Blues Bieber closer amid Justin Bieber controversy
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Millie Bobby Brown's wedding officiated by her 'Stranger Things' Papa Matthew Modine
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Katy Perry pokes fun at her Balenciaga baggage-like outfit in BTS video: WATCH
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Queen Maxima steals spotlight in galactic outfit during her recent appearance
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on alien-themed performance at MTV Awards
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Prince William marvels at Adam Peaty’s gold medals by the Pool
Lana Del Rey finds true love with Jeremy Dufrene: ‘My one and only'