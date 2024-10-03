Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017

English professional footballer Dominic Solanke has been selected for Lee Carsley's England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Finland.
As per multiple outlets, this marks Solanke's first call-up since he made a substitute appearance against Brazil in 2017 while with Liverpool.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is missing from the squad despite a strong start to the season, and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, and Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze are also excluded.
Kyle Walker, who has 90 England caps but was left out of Carsley's initial squad, has been recalled, and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is back after missing the September matches due to injury.
The Three Lions will host Greece at Wembley on October 10, then travel to Helsinki to face Finland on October 13.