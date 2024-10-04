Liverpool chooses Borussia Dortmund star to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool has decided to pick Borussia Dortmund icon Karim Adeyemi to replace Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian player is playing with the Reds on his last year of contract, and the club has no plans of renewing the contract.
Arne Slot has many talented players in his forward positions including Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, so renewing Salah’s contract seems impossible.
As per Mirror, the German footballer said, "I feel great here in Dortmund. I was already a big fan as a little boy!"
Even though Liverpool have shown interest in Adeyemi, the legendary player confessed that he loves his club, Westfalenstadion.
"I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it," he continued, "I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year. I was coming to the game today thinking it could be the last time.”
Adeyemi further noted, “Nobody at the club has spoken to me yet about a new contract so I just play this last season and then see at the end of the season. It's not up to me but nobody talk to me about a contract with the club. We'll see."
On the work front, Salah might move to the Saudi Pro League.