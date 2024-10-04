Halle Bailey and DDG break up after welcoming son Halo last year

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  October 04, 2024
Halle Bailey and DDG have officially decided to go on their “separate ways.”

On October 3, 2024, the rapper announced the sad news on his Instagram Stories.

DDG, 26, penned, "Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us.”

He recalled the time they’ve spent together and the love that they shared.

DDG added, “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared.”

The pair sparked dating rumours in January 2022. Later on they welcomed son Halo in late 2023.

“As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement. - DDG,” he concluded.

The breakup news came 11 months after the pair welcomed their baby boy.

Halle has not addressed the breakup news yet.

