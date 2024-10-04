Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen

Khushhal Khan has been dropping subtle hints of dating his co-star and a really good friend Dananeer Mobeen.
The pair made headlines at the 2024 Hum Style Awards when Khushhal rushed to hold Dananeer from falling. Some fans were speculating that they are dating after working together in hit drama, Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri.
However, the model-actor subtly confirmed the rumours in a cryptic paragraph on his social media.
On Friday, he penned on Instagram, “Late to the game.… been busy showing her around town.”
Moreover, fans also found out that the duo were exploring London together as they posted pictures of the same spot with the same angle.
The Barzakh actor further wrote, “Wow, what an incredible honor! I am truly grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. This award represents countless hours of hard work, dedication, and passion, and I couldn’t have achieved it without all of you.”
In one of the viral pictures from their outing, Kushhal was holding his rumoured girlfriend’s coat.
Notably, he won the BEST ACTOR MALE title at the award show.