Olivia Rodrigo follows Taylor Swift’s legacy for GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has made a major announcement about her Guts tour which shows that she follows Taylor Swift’s footsteps.
The good 4 u crooner has shared that she’s bringing Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour to the comfort of your couch.
Her concert film is directed by James Merryman and filmed at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, the highly-awaited movie will debut on Netflix.
Last year, the Karma singer released her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing film in box office history, earning $261.6 million globally.
Olivia said in a statement, “I am so excited to share the Guts World Tour with my fans. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”
Moreover, the renowned singer was nominated for six awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts; Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Vampire.
Olivia’s concert film will be released on October 29, 2024.