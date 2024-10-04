Javeria Saud expresses frustration about not being given her due for 'Ishq Murshid' song

Javeria Saud, who wrote the song for the popular drama Ishq Murshid, did not get any credit for it.
In a recent interview on a private TV channel's morning show, the Baby Baji actress revealed she has written title tracks for several Pakistani dramas but she was never appreciated.
"You learn from the betrayal of friends, and I have no regrets about not receiving credit for my work," the Nand star shared facing deceit by her own friends.
About not receiving any credit for Ishq Murshid, Saud revealed, "Later, changes were made to the OST, and the credit was given to another artist."
"When I raised the issue, I was told, ‘If the song hadn’t been a hit, you wouldn’t have complained, and now that it’s popular, you’re asking for credit," she added.
"I have written title tracks for several other dramas as well but have never been credited for any of them," the actress stated.
Ishq Murshid, the superhit drama series, co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem in the lead roles.