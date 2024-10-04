Trending

Javeria Saud expresses frustration about not being given her due for 'Ishq Murshid' song

Javeria Saud wrote the title track for the blockbuster drama 'Ishq Murshid'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Javeria Saud wrote the title track for the blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid
Javeria Saud wrote the title track for the blockbuster drama 'Ishq Murshid'  

Javeria Saud, who wrote the song for the popular drama Ishq Murshid, did not get any credit for it. 

In a recent interview on a private TV channel's morning show, the Baby Baji actress revealed she has written title tracks for several Pakistani dramas but she was never appreciated. 

 "You learn from the betrayal of friends, and I have no regrets about not receiving credit for my work," the Nand star shared facing deceit by her own friends. 

About not receiving any credit for Ishq Murshid, Saud revealed, "Later, changes were made to the OST, and the credit was given to another artist."

"When I raised the issue, I was told, ‘If the song hadn’t been a hit, you wouldn’t have complained, and now that it’s popular, you’re asking for credit," she added. 

"I have written title tracks for several other dramas as well but have never been credited for any of them," the actress stated. 

Ishq Murshid, the superhit drama series, co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem in the lead roles. 

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed
Kardashian clan in ‘panic mode’ after comments on partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Kardashian clan in ‘panic mode’ after comments on partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan

Trending News

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez unearths rare moments with furry friends on World Animal Day
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Maya Ali offers inside look into her trip to Hyde Park
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's song reel 'Tenu Sang Rakhna' showcases sibling love
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Guru Randhawa names Saba Qamar his 'favourite' Pakistani actress
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ season 18 teaser leaves fans eager for show's return
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Shahid Kapoor flaunts hush-hush romance with wife Mira Rajput in latest selfie
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt to perform with Alan Walker at 'Walker World India Tour?'
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed starrer film 'Love Guru' gets Ramsha Khan on board