Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters

Tim Walz, the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, assured Muslim Americans that they will have an equal role in their administration if they win the election.
As per Reuters, Harris and Walz are attempting to connect with Muslim voters who are upset about President Joe Biden's strong support for Israel amid th conflict in Gaza with Hamas.
While, Harris has vowed to continue supporting Israel, she also advocates for a ceasefire.
Walz stated during an online meeting hosted by Emgage Action, “Vice President Harris and I are committed that this White House... will continue to condemn in all forms anti-Islam, anti-Arab sentiments being led by Donald Trump, but more importantly, a commitment that Muslims will be engaged in this administration and serve side by side.”
He added, “The scale of death and destruction in Gaza is staggering and devastating.”
Walz highlighted that Harris is working to end the suffering in Gaza and ensure that Palestinians gain dignity, freedom, and self-determination.
According to Palestinian health authorities, over 41,000 Palestinians have died due to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.