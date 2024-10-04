World

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters

Kamala Harris has vowed to continue supporting Israel, she also advocates for a ceasefire

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters

Tim Walz, the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, assured Muslim Americans that they will have an equal role in their administration if they win the election.

As per Reuters, Harris and Walz are attempting to connect with Muslim voters who are upset about President Joe Biden's strong support for Israel amid th conflict in Gaza with Hamas.

While, Harris has vowed to continue supporting Israel, she also advocates for a ceasefire.

Walz stated during an online meeting hosted by Emgage Action, “Vice President Harris and I are committed that this White House... will continue to condemn in all forms anti-Islam, anti-Arab sentiments being led by Donald Trump, but more importantly, a commitment that Muslims will be engaged in this administration and serve side by side.”

He added, “The scale of death and destruction in Gaza is staggering and devastating.”

Walz highlighted that Harris is working to end the suffering in Gaza and ensure that Palestinians gain dignity, freedom, and self-determination.

According to Palestinian health authorities, over 41,000 Palestinians have died due to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck's newly dyed beard hints at new beginning amid Jennifer Lopez split
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz aim to rebuild trust among muslim voters
Lady Gaga reveals emotional struggles with leaving acting roles

Lady Gaga reveals emotional struggles with leaving acting roles
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla

King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla

World News

King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Khamenei in rare appearance urged Muslim nations to unite against ‘common enemy’
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
New Zealand reclaims world record for largest Haka dance
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons if attacked
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
World War II ‘ghost ship off the Pacific’ wreckage discovered near California
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Israel targets Hezbollah senior leader Safieddine, possible successor Hassan Nasrallah
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
US port workers end strike immediately after reaching deal
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Trump’s election interference case: Jack Smith unveils shocking evidence
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Melania Trump 'strongly' backs abortion rights in new memoir
King Charles goes head-to-head in mushroom showdown with Queen Camilla
Scientists uncover shocking details of the disasters that wiped out the dinosaurs