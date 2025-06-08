World

Trump warns Musk of 'serious consequences' if he finances democrats

Trump said that he is not interested in reconciling with Elon Musk after their ongoing public fallout

Trump warns Musk of 'serious consequences' if he finances democrats

Amid the ongoing feud between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Trump warned of “very serious consequences” if the tech billionaire Musk chose to fund Democratic candidates opposing Republicans who support the party’s comprehensive financial package.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump stated, “He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” without disclosing what the consequences would be.

The 78-year-old politician highlighted that he is not interested in reconciling with the tech billionaire after their ongoing public fallout.

Trump believes the Republican Party has become unified

Amid his public feud with Musk, Trump believes that the Republican Party is more unified than before. He added that he doesn’t plan to talk to the tech billionaire, stating, "I'm too busy doing other things."

Trump further criticized Tesla's CEO for being disrespectful toward the presidency, and stated that he can not “disrespect the office of the president."

Taking to X, Musk shared several posts targeting President Trump on Thursday, such as a now-deleted post referencing Trump's past connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Replying on Saturday, Trump rejected the claim. "That's called 'old news,'" which has remained under discussion for years.

For those unversed, the tensions between Trump and Musk heightened on Thursday following the president blasted the billionaire for targeting a Republican policy measure because of its estimated impact on the deficit. 

