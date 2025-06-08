World

Two thousand National Guard deployed to LA amid immigration protests

Clashes between protesters and federal agents were triggered by immigration raids

US President Donald Trump has summoned 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles due to the unrest over raids on undocumented migrants.

Trump praised the troops for doing a "great job," on the second day of clash between protesters and federal agents.

Tear gas was used to disperse crowds as residents of the predominantly Latino Paramount district clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier in the day.

As a result of ICE operations this week, around 118 arrests were made in LA, which California Governor Gavin Newsom called "cruel."

Trump criticised the city's Democratic governor and mayor in a post on his Truth Social platform.

On Sunday, June 8, the 47th US President also said that the protesters would no longer be allowed to wear masks, noting, "What do these people have to hide, and why???"

Who can order the National Guard?

According to Newsom, the National Guard is usually called by a state's governor, but Trump has used a provision that allows him to take control himself.

It's the first time a president has used such power since the 1992 LA riots, which were triggered when four White police officers were cleared in the beating of Black motorist Rodney King.

Furthermore, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to mobilise active-duty marines if violence continued, which Newom referred to as "deranged behaviour."

During Saturday's protest, LA County sheriffs fired flash bangs and tear gas every few minutes in order to clear the streets of protesters.

Neighbours and protesters in the Paramount district, whose population is more than 80% Hispanic, said migrants were locked inside local businesses afraid to come out.

