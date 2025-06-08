British soldier detained in Kenya over sexual assault claims

A UK soldier has been accused of raping a woman near a British army training camp in Kenya.
The alleged sexual misconduct took place last month close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk), near the town of Nanyuki.
Moreover, the case is under investigation by UK military police from the Defence Serious Crime Unit, which keeps an eye on crimes allegedly committed by British service personnel in the UK and overseas.
According to the UK Ministry of Defence's statement, a "service person" had been arrested in Kenya.
The MoD noted, "Unacceptable and criminal behaviour has absolutely no place in our Armed Forces, and any reporting of a serious crime by serving personnel is investigated independently from their chain of command."
The tragic incident followed a previous allegation that a soldier stationed in Kenya was involved in the murder of a local woman in 2012.
Agnes Wanhiru's body was found in a septic tank near the Batuk base three weeks after she disappeared, allegedly after spending the evening with British soldiers.
The Sunday Times reported in 2021 that a British soldier was believed to have been responsible for the murder of a mother-of-one.
Furthermore, the MoD has shared that it was co-operating with a Kenyan investigation into the incident.
About the Batuk base
The Batuk base was established in 1964 after the East African nation gained independence from the UK.
Due to an agreement, the Britain can deploy up to six army battalions a year for training at the site.
However, the British army has faced a string of allegations about misconduct of some UK personnel at the camp.