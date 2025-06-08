World

Central Asia's tallest Lenin statue removed in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has taken down the statue of Vladimir Lenin for simple aethetic purposes and city planning

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Central Asias tallest Lenin statue removed in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia's tallest Lenin statue removed in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has dismantled a towering statue of Vladimir Lenin in the second-largest city, Osh, thought to be the tallest in Central Asia.

The 23-metre monument of the revolutionary Soviet leader was erected in 1975, when Kyrgyzstan was part of the Soviet Union.

On Saturday, June 7, photographs emerged on the internet showing the communist revolutionary lying on ground, after it was removed this week and towered over the city of Osh for 50 years.

While many former Soviet states have made major decisions to cut ties with Russia as part of their efforts to reshape national identity, the monument was taken down as routine city planning.

Why was the Lenin statue removed in Osh?

In an official statement, Osh City Hall called the move "common practice," which was aimed at improving the "architectural and aesthetic appearance" of the city.

Authorities have also noted that Lenin statues have been "dismantled or moved to other places" in Russian cities including Belgorod and St Petersburg, claiming that the issue should "not be politicised."

The monument will be replaced by a flagpole, similar to the case when a different Lenin statue was relocated in the capital, Bishkek.

Furthermore, the move came a week after Kyrgyzstan's ally Russia revealed a monument to brutal Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin at one of Moscow's busiest subway stations.

Notably, Kyrgyzstan gained its independence 34 years ago when the Soviet Union collapsed, however reminders of its Soviet history can be found across the country.

Trump warns Musk of 'serious consequences' if he finances democrats
Trump warns Musk of 'serious consequences' if he finances democrats
Trump said that he is not interested in reconciling with Elon Musk after their ongoing public fallout
3 bodies recovered in NYC's East River, including missing 15-year-old girl
3 bodies recovered in NYC's East River, including missing 15-year-old girl
NYPD's Harbor Unit found the dead body of a teenage Manhattan girl, whose identity has been confirmed as Graceline Ilogene
Two thousand National Guard deployed to LA amid immigration protests
Two thousand National Guard deployed to LA amid immigration protests
Clashes between protesters and federal agents were triggered by immigration raids
Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe faces assassination attempt
Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe faces assassination attempt
Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot thrice during a campaign event in Colombia's capital Bogotá
Heartbreaking message found in bottle on UK beach sparks viral emotional response
Heartbreaking message found in bottle on UK beach sparks viral emotional response
The message was written by a woman who wanted to fulfill her mother's last wish before she died
Cadbury says goodbye to fan-favourite chocolate after five years
Cadbury says goodbye to fan-favourite chocolate after five years
Cadbury has stopped selling its popular product which many fans loved for their rich dark chocolate
Andrew Tate caught driving recklessly again amid multiple legal battles
Andrew Tate caught driving recklessly again amid multiple legal battles
Local police said that driving too fast is still one of the main reasons people die in car accidents in Romania
Elon Musk deletes bold Trump-Epstein accusation post in unexpected twist
Elon Musk deletes bold Trump-Epstein accusation post in unexpected twist
As soon as Musk official role ended, the public feud between him and Trump has taken a personal turn
Musk-Trump feud escalates: JD Vance reacts to billionaire's Epstein tweet
Musk-Trump feud escalates: JD Vance reacts to billionaire's Epstein tweet
JD Vance issues first statement on Donald Trump and Elon Musk feud over Epstein claims
Greece travel advisory: New rules and safety tips issued for tourists this summer
Greece travel advisory: New rules and safety tips issued for tourists this summer
Greece has introduced several new rules and regulation because of the rising number of tourists
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez extravagant wedding plans unveiled: Details inside
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez extravagant wedding plans unveiled: Details inside
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to marry fiancée Lauren Sánchez in Vinece, Italy
World's youngest billionaires under 30: Meet the next generation of wealth
World's youngest billionaires under 30: Meet the next generation of wealth
Around 75% of the world’s billionaires are between 50-79, and only 21 are under 30