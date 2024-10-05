Kubra Khan spills major beans on two pillars of strength in her life

A throwback video featuring Kubra Khan from a fan meet and greet session has gone viral.
In the viral footage, Khan shared major details about the two women in her life.
Exuding sheer confidence during the speech, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star reflected on the incredible strength of her mother and sister.
"I have been blessed to have grown up in a household with very strong women, my mother and my sister both," Khan said.
The Welcome 2 Karachi star continued, "I have seen them fight wars and battles and they still rise above everything."
"Nobody's life is a bed of roses but it's how you deal with it and how you hold your self during those moments and I have learnt that from my mother and sister both," she shared.
She continued to relate how their resilience and unwavering spirit served as an inspiration for her, " They are my role models."
For the unversed, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress conquered hearts with her vibrant energy on dance stage at the Hum Style Awards alongside Farhan Saeed.
On the work front, Kubra Khan last starred in the drama serial Noor Jahan.