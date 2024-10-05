Gigi Hadid open to reconciliation with Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance

Gigi Hadid has reportedly ‘totally forgiven’ her ex, Zayn Malik, with sources hinting that reconciliation may be on the horizon.
The report suggested that amid her budding romance with Bradley Cooper, the model is on the way to mending ties with her former beau.
According to Life and Style, a source shared, “They obviously went through a horrible break-up, but they’ve worked through things for the sake of their daughter and are getting along really well again.”
The source added, “Zayn has really mellowed out. He’s done so much growing up and is in a much better place now, mentally and emotionally. It’s such a relief for everyone in his life, especially Gigi.”
“She will always have a special place in her heart for him and has totally forgiven him for what he put her through. She’s really impressed with all the work he’s done on himself and raves about what a great daddy he is to Khai,” the insider continued.
Gigi is "crazy about Bradley right now," according to the insider, but she still harbours a slight romantic interest in the former member of One Direction.
“It’s not as though she’s pining for Zayn or talking about getting him back,” the insider said.
They revealed, “But who knows what could happen down the line, especially since he’s still single and Bradley isn’t exactly moving quickly on proposing to Gigi. Everyone knows Zayn’s still in love with her so it’s very possible he could win her back. She’s certainly saying nothing but good things about him at the moment.”
Zayn and Gigi recently celebrated their daughter Khai’s 4th birthday in September and both mom and dad shared sweet birthday messages for the little one.