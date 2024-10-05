Sci-Tech

Google Meet enhances call-screen features with new user-friendly design

The revamped call screen now features a pill-shaped search bar at the top and also offers contact suggestions

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Google Meet is all set to roll out a new call-screen interface feature to all its users.

This update was first introduced last year, but not to everyone, as it was only available to those with an enterprise account.

Now, the updated call interface feature has started to roll out to all Android users.

The revamped call screen now features a pill-shaped search bar at the top and also offers contact suggestions.

Alongside the new pill-shaped search bar, there are larger buttons for creating and scheduling meetings, as well as making a group.

In addition to this, Google Meet also provides users with suggestions for calls in a grid.

These suggestions are based on their interactions, which include starred contacts or recent emails.

In addition to this feature, Google has introduced a new home screen shortcut that allows users to start meetings by entering a code.

Sci-Tech News

