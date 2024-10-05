Ryan Reynolds’ daughters bring him ‘real horror’ of Halloween

Ryan Reynolds isn’t exactly embracing the autumn spirit when it comes to visiting local pumpkin patches!
In his defense, he recounted the chaos of taking his three daughters and their friends to these haunting places where “joy goes to die.”
With Halloween round the corner, the actor posted a very detailed narration to Instagram stories on October 4.
“Of course, I wanna take you and your sister to the pumpkin patch,” he quipped, addressing his children with wife Blake Lively.
Then, Ryan Reynolds went on to give away his side of perspective.
He lamented, “Sorry, what now? You want to bring little Brandon from school? The one who can’t modulate the volume of his voice?”
“Or the other Brandon who always has a communicable disease and once wiped his nose on your hair?” the star added.
And, to the surprise twist in his already unfaltering story, the daughters revealed a third Brandon who wanted to tag along as well!
“I’m gonna see if another parent can join in case I need to head home and feed the cat. Yes, I’m aware, I will GET a cat,” planned Ryan Reynolds, who so far has only adopted dogs as his pets.
But, in the end, he sighed and gave in to his little ones’ demand as an obliging parent.
Ryan Reynolds did ask them to “Velcro” their shoes before getting in the car though.