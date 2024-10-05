'Peaky Blinders' movie takes over Liverpool City centre with explosive action scenes

Filming for the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie is in full swing, with dramatic explosions echoing through Liverpool’s city centre.
As per Dailymail.com the cast of Peaky Blinders' upcoming film, The Immortal Man, travelled to St George's Hall in Liverpool on Friday to film their most recent sequences.
The old building was converted into an air raid shelter and several explosions occurred, as the cast assembled outside.
The cast filmed at night, and smoke and bright orange illumination were visible coming from the region to simulate the flames.
Lead actor Cillian Murphy was not spotted on set, although there was a big green double-decker bus.
It looked like more cast members congregated outside, as no prominent stars could be seen in the explosions.
To note, Cillian, 48, kicked off the movie's filming in Liverpool last week by wearing his famous Tommy Shelby costume and posting a picture on Netflix's official X account.
The Oppenheimer star is making a big-screen comeback after playing the mobster in the multi-award-winning BBC series from 2013 to 2022.
New cast members Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and Barry Keoghan will also join him in this new venture.