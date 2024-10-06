Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory

Lionel Messi’s marvellous performance made Inter Miami victorious over Toronto FC with 1-0 score on Saturday at BMO Field.
The club now stands single win away from breaking the record for most points earned in a single Major League Soccer.
During the match, the coach Gerardo Tata Martino decided to rest many important players and rotate the starting lineup after Miami secured the MLS Supporters' Shield as the best regular-season team last week.
The coach said, "Playing Suarez and Messi late is something that we defined on Friday. It was logical that after two complete games, as most of them had played, we would make a rotation. It seemed to me that if I made the rotation, I should make it deep.”
Even though Suárez, Lionel and Sergio Busquets entered the game in the second half, they still played well.
Gerardo added, “And well we were able to meet the two objectives: one for the players to have some rest and the other to win the game, which is what we wanted.”
Notably, The New England Revolution currently have the MLS record after winning 73 points in 2021.