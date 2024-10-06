Sports

Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to triumphant win at Major League Soccer

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miamis comeback victory
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory

Lionel Messi’s marvellous performance made Inter Miami victorious over Toronto FC with 1-0 score on Saturday at BMO Field.

The club now stands single win away from breaking the record for most points earned in a single Major League Soccer.

During the match, the coach Gerardo Tata Martino decided to rest many important players and rotate the starting lineup after Miami secured the MLS Supporters' Shield as the best regular-season team last week.

The coach said, "Playing Suarez and Messi late is something that we defined on Friday. It was logical that after two complete games, as most of them had played, we would make a rotation. It seemed to me that if I made the rotation, I should make it deep.”

Even though Suárez, Lionel and Sergio Busquets entered the game in the second half, they still played well.

Gerardo added, “And well we were able to meet the two objectives: one for the players to have some rest and the other to win the game, which is what we wanted.”

Notably, The New England Revolution currently have the MLS record after winning 73 points in 2021.

Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory

Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours

Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours

Sports News

Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Jaylen Brown reflects on NBA legends and his first paycheck
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Will England captain Ben Stokes play in the first Test against Pakistan?
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Ronaldo's growing YouTube popularity prompts MrBeast to collaborate with Messi
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Liverpool chooses Borussia Dortmund star to replace Mohamed Salah
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Kylian Mbappe faces exclusion from France’s UEFA Nations League matches
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Former Chelsea star warned not to replace Mohamed Salah in Liverpool