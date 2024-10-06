Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian’s son Tatum melts internet with Halloween cuteness

The Kardashian sisters have been giving glimpses into their spooky Halloween decors since October kicked off

  • October 06, 2024
Khloé Kardashian’s son Tatum is “feeling festive” as Halloween season has officially kicked off with the beginning of October!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, October 5, the American reality TV star shared cute snaps of her son as he slipped into the Halloween PJs to get into the festive spirits. The photos quickly took the internet by storm as netizens couldn’t get enough of his cuteness.

Alongside the heart-melting snaps, Khloé Kardashian, aged 40, captioned, “Someone is feeling festive [Halloween emojis].”

In an aesthetic and cozy background, the short string of images opened with Tatum posing adorably for the camera as he leaned a bit on the sofa behind him.

Dressed cutely in Halloween PJs that featured black cats and pumpkins, the 2-year-old was captured sitting on a window in the last snap, flashing his little teeth in an adorable smile.

The photos soon sent the internet into meltdown with netizens reaching out the comments section to praise Khloé Kardashian’s son.

“He’s already so tall! WOW! Such a doll,” praised one, while another commented, “Tatum is so big now and cute.”

The third wrote, “Aww! I love the last pic the most! He’s so adorable.”

Khloé Kardashian and Diddy:

Recently, a now-viral video surfaced on X (Formerly Twitter) from the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian could be seen talking about how she and the Kardashians sisters attended the disgraced rapper Diddy’s on of the freak offs and stayed up there for an all-night party.

Diddy, who is locked up in prison under strict watch, is preparing for his trial. Meanwhile, the prosecution is gearing up to represent 120 alleged victims of Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering.

