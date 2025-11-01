Entertainment

Katy Perry stuns fans with major confession about Justin Trudeau romance

The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker performed a thrilling show at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic this week

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Katy Perry is proudly admitting her romance with Justin Trudeau.

The 143 singer performed a thrilling show at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic this week, where she left the audience stunned with a major confession.

During the show, a fan in the crowd asked the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker to marry him with a sign, prompting the songstress to confirm her whirlwind romance with the former Canadian prime minister by shouting out loud on stage.

In a video shared on TikTok, Perry was seen saying, “This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand,” before confessing, “No! I am dating someone else for crying out f–king loud.”

Notably, this marked the first time Katy Perry publicly spoke about her relationship with Justin Trudeau.

The lovebirds – who ignited romance buzz in July after enjoying a dinner date in Montreal, Canada – confirmed their romance for the first time on October 25, when they arrived holding hands at Perry’s 41st birthday bash.

Speaking about Trudeau’s feelings, a source told Page Six, “He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman. They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids and French food. They both have a sparkle for each other.”

For the unversed, Katy Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau began shortly after she parted ways from Orlando Bloom, her partner of nine years.

