Katy Perry stuns fans with major confession about Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry is proudly admitting her romance with Justin Trudeau.
The 143 singer performed a thrilling show at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic this week, where she left the audience stunned with a major confession.
During the show, a fan in the crowd asked the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker to marry him with a sign, prompting the songstress to confirm her whirlwind romance with the former Canadian prime minister by shouting out loud on stage.
In a video shared on TikTok, Perry was seen saying, “This guy is trying to get me to marry him and he has a ring in his hand,” before confessing, “No! I am dating someone else for crying out f–king loud.”
Notably, this marked the first time Katy Perry publicly spoke about her relationship with Justin Trudeau.
The lovebirds – who ignited romance buzz in July after enjoying a dinner date in Montreal, Canada – confirmed their romance for the first time on October 25, when they arrived holding hands at Perry’s 41st birthday bash.
Speaking about Trudeau’s feelings, a source told Page Six, “He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman. They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids and French food. They both have a sparkle for each other.”
For the unversed, Katy Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau began shortly after she parted ways from Orlando Bloom, her partner of nine years.