Zendaya opens up about ‘Euphoria’ season 3’s major update

Zendaya recently opened up about the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria, confirming that fans can expect a significant storyline time jump.
Earlier, the Dune star verified the rumour that the program will jump in time with its plot, transporting the main cast to life after high school.
On Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, the actress stated, "It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with," before ending with a hint of sarcasm. "And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!"
In her conversation, she shared brief details, saying, “I don't actually know much about what is happening.”
She added, “I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening.”
"It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world," Zendaya shared.
Expressing her fascination she stated, “'I'll be interested to see what happens too.”
Notably, in June, HBO revealed that the majority of the "same core cast" will be returning, along with the time jump that would carry the young character past high school.