'Squid Game' to get US spinoff? What season 3's finale means for the thriller?

  by Web Desk
  • |
Squid Game season 3 concluded the hit thriller series with a major hint at a US spinoff after giving Seong Gi-hun an earth-shattering ending.

The final scene of the South Korean series introduced Cate Blanchett as the recruiter for the American version of the game, taking place in Los Angeles.

Cate's version of the recruiter is seen playing a game of Ddakji with a man in an alley, slapping him repeatedly the way Gi-hun was slapped by the recruiter in season one.

In October 2024, Deadline reported that acclaimed director David Fincher was in talks to develop and direct an English-language spinoff series.

This would mark the first Squid Game scripted spinoff series, as Netflix did release the unscripted competition, called Squid Game: The Challenge, in 2023.

The Killer director is best known for movies such as The Social Network, Gone Girl, and Fight Club and has worked with Cate on The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Several sources also informed The Hollywood Reporter that the ending is "not intended to set up any future stories at this time."

Notably, the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will most likely not be involved in any of the spinoffs.

As he revealed to the outlet, "I think the story ended in a manner where it doesn't need a further story to be told. So I am not too interested in telling a story that continues on from the conclusion."

The Silenced director added, "If I were to do a spinoff someday, I think I would rather choose to go back and see what happened during that time gap [between seasons one and two]."

Notably, the derivative work is also expected to be a continuation of the series set in the same universe and not an English-language remake of the original drama.

Cate Blanchett is speculated to make more appearances, although the full cast has not yet been confirmed.

