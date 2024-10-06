World

Tunisia election 2024: 9.7 million people voting for new president

President Kais Saied to most likely win the second term as the key contender was arrested

  by Web Desk
  October 06, 2024
Voting to elect the next president of Tunisia begins on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 8 a.m. (07:00 GMT).

According to Al Jazeera, Tunisian president Kais Saied will most likely be re-elected as there is no real opposition in the elections. Among more than a dozen of the politicians, the electoral commission has only approved the nomination papers of two politicians against Saied.

Among these, one of the candidates, Ayachi Zammel, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for falsifying the documents just five days before the voting.

Along with that, numerous senior figures of the biggest parties who were in opposition to Saied were imprisoned on different charges over the past year.

Moreover, the polling station will be closed at 6 pm (17:00 GMT), whereas the preliminary results will be disclosed till Wednesday, October 9.

The electoral board, ISIE, said that 9.7 million Tunisians are eligible to participate in the electoral process; however, the situation has left voters hopeless and unwilling to go out and vote.

A 22-year-old Tunisian told AFP neither he nor any of his friends are planning to cast their vote as they believe it was “useless.”

