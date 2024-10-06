Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz takes BOLD step amid divorce

Britney Spears’ non-committal boyfriend Paul Soliz has taken a shocking step after his wife Nicole Mancilla filed for divorce on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.
While speaking in an interview to The Drew Lane Show on Friday, October 4, Soliz’s mother-in-law Sandra Smith claimed that he soon-to-be ex son-in-law Soliz has taken the kids to live at Spears’ house.
“He took three of the kids, too. We are trying to get those kids back,” said Smith.
This comes after Soliz’s estranged wife Mancilla pulled the plug on their marriage and went to the court to file for divorce.
For those uninformed, Britney Spears and Paul Soliz (Spears’ housekeeper) began dating in August 2023 and publicized their relationship in the next month, September 2023. Since then, the duo has been continually in a back-and-forth relationship.
Soliz’s mother-in-law also alleged that he has never paid child support for any of the kids, and still is trying to move them to Britney Spears’ home.
“He’s a loser. He says that I stressed him out because I called him deadbeat dad,” said Smith angrily.
According to Page Six, the court documents which were filed by the Los Angeles County Support Services on March 22, Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz is responsible to pay $1,167 per month in child support along with half of health care costs for his three of the five children, Trystan, 9, Dylan, 8, and Violet, 1.
The papers also revealed that while Soliz made $2,773 a month, his estranged wife Mancilla has no income to support the family.