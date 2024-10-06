Entertainment

Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz takes BOLD step amid divorce

Paul Soliz has been in an on-and-off-again relationship with Britney Spears since August 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz takes BOLD step amid divorce
Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz takes BOLD step amid divorce

Britney Spears’ non-committal boyfriend Paul Soliz has taken a shocking step after his wife Nicole Mancilla filed for divorce on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

While speaking in an interview to The Drew Lane Show on Friday, October 4, Soliz’s mother-in-law Sandra Smith claimed that he soon-to-be ex son-in-law Soliz has taken the kids to live at Spears’ house.

“He took three of the kids, too. We are trying to get those kids back,” said Smith.

This comes after Soliz’s estranged wife Mancilla pulled the plug on their marriage and went to the court to file for divorce.

For those uninformed, Britney Spears and Paul Soliz (Spears’ housekeeper) began dating in August 2023 and publicized their relationship in the next month, September 2023. Since then, the duo has been continually in a back-and-forth relationship.

Soliz’s mother-in-law also alleged that he has never paid child support for any of the kids, and still is trying to move them to Britney Spears’ home.

“He’s a loser. He says that I stressed him out because I called him deadbeat dad,” said Smith angrily.

According to Page Six, the court documents which were filed by the Los Angeles County Support Services on March 22, Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz is responsible to pay $1,167 per month in child support along with half of health care costs for his three of the five children, Trystan, 9, Dylan, 8, and Violet, 1.

The papers also revealed that while Soliz made $2,773 a month, his estranged wife Mancilla has no income to support the family.

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food

Tunisia election 2024: 9.7 million people voting for new president

Tunisia election 2024: 9.7 million people voting for new president
Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations

Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad

Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad

Entertainment News

Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Olivia Rodrigo hits new milestone amid 'Guts' concert film release
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Zendaya opens up about ‘Euphoria’ season 3’s major update
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Khloé Kardashian’s son Tatum melts internet with Halloween cuteness
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Here's why Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes decline Chiefs WAGs show invitation
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Jennifer Aniston makes stellar acting comeback with new movie
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ flops at box office after director reveals spoilers
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Taylor Swift gains big title as her net worth hit new milestone
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Justin Timberlake gives sweet shout-out to Jessica Biel on 12th anniversary
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Khloé Kardashian gets spooky with her Halloween home décor
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Taylor Swift too busy to wish Travis Kelce happy birthday?