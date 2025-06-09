Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional on winning her first Tony Award

Nicole Scherzinger has finally won her first Tony Award!
On Sunday, June 8, the star, 46, won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard as Norma Desmond.
Ahead of her win, she also delivered a stellar performance of As If We Never Said Goodbye, earning a standing ovation at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
While accepting the award, Nicole said, “First of all, I just have to thank God for carrying me every step of the way. I give you all the glory. Y’all know this Broadway schedule is hardcore. I got to keep it real. I’m so honored to be recognized alongside these exceptional warrior women in this category. I want to thank all of you.”
The former Pussycats Dolls member thanked the Tony Awards "for making this little Hawaiian-Ukrainian-Filipino girl's dream come true.”
Nicole got emotional and added, “[I’m] so proud to represent. I want to thank my mom, who had me at 18 and gave everything up for me. My dad [and] my sister, who instilled in me an unshakable faith. My ohana, my family, all 5,000 of you. You know that I love you.”
To note, Nicole was competing against Megan Hilty, Audra McDonald, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Jennifer Simard.