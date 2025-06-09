Entertainment

Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional on winning her first Tony Award

Nicole Scherzinger wins Best Performance Tony Award for her role in 'Sunset Boulevard'

Nicole Scherzinger has finally won her first Tony Award!

On Sunday, June 8, the star, 46, won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard as Norma Desmond.

Ahead of her win, she also delivered a stellar performance of As If We Never Said Goodbye, earning a standing ovation at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

While accepting the award, Nicole said, “First of all, I just have to thank God for carrying me every step of the way. I give you all the glory. Y’all know this Broadway schedule is hardcore. I got to keep it real. I’m so honored to be recognized alongside these exceptional warrior women in this category. I want to thank all of you.”

The former Pussycats Dolls member thanked the Tony Awards "for making this little Hawaiian-Ukrainian-Filipino girl's dream come true.”

Nicole got emotional and added, “[I’m] so proud to represent. I want to thank my mom, who had me at 18 and gave everything up for me. My dad [and] my sister, who instilled in me an unshakable faith. My ohana, my family, all 5,000 of you. You know that I love you.”

To note, Nicole was competing against Megan Hilty, Audra McDonald, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Jennifer Simard.

