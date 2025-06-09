Keanu Reeves reunites with longtime pal at 2025 Tony Award

Keanu Reeves has shared some exciting beans about his upcoming Broadway project with pal Alex Winter.
The Hollywood actors and longtime friends, who will star together in Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, made a joint appearance on the red carpet Sunday, June 8, at the 2025 Tony Awards in New York City.
Reeves, 60, and Winter, 59, looked draper in classic black tuxedo looks.
During a chat with PEOPLE, the John Wick star said, "The films that we did together, the Bill & Ted films, the language in those films had the architecture and their rhythms.”
He added, “Even from early days, we approached them theatrically or even commedia dell'arte: 'Okay, I do something, you do something, I get the ball, you get the ball.'"
Winter shared that he and Reeves "wanted to work together" as they have "known each other a very long time,” which makes them fit for "a play about two people who have known each other a very long time. ... And Keanu had this crazy, inspired idea that suddenly turned into reality, for both of us."
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's friendship history:
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter starred together in famous Bill & Ted movies.
They first met in 1989 while shooting Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, ever since then they remained friends across 35 years and two sequels.