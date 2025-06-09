Entertainment

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff make it official with steamy kiss in public

Billie Eilish shows PDA with new boyfriend Nat Wolff, confirming relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff make it official with steamy kiss in public
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff make it official with steamy kiss in public

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff finally made their relationship official!

The new romantic couple were photographed sharing a steamy kiss during a getaway in Venice, Italy.

Deux Moi released exclusive pictures of their public PDA, in which Billie and Nat were spotted kissing each other.

The media outlet reported, “The couple were locked in a passionate kiss on a balcony, a scene straight out of a romance novel.”

It further added, “Adding to the dreamy atmosphere, they were seen sipping champagne and soaking up the Italian sun, clearly enjoying a romantic European getaway.”

In the viral pictures, the Grammy-winning singer, 23, can be seen wearing a green striped polo with her dark hair down.

Meanwhile, the 30-year old actor, who is famous for his roles in The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns, opted for a casual look with a white T-shirt.

They were spotted toasting champagne while enjoying the warm European weather.

Billie Eilish on romantic relationships:

Last year, she told Interview Magazine, “I care about people and I have love and passion, but in relationships, I found myself never ever expressing any of my needs. It was interesting to notice I was doing that, and that’s what these lyrics are about.”

The pop icon added, “It’s almost like I resent myself for not advocating for myself, because maybe if I had, things would’ve changed. But I’ve always had an issue with weakness.”

Billie's last public relationship was with Jesse Rutherford.

Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional on winning her first Tony Award
Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional on winning her first Tony Award
Nicole Scherzinger wins Best Performance Tony Award for her role in 'Sunset Boulevard'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set couple goals in viral wedding photos
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set couple goals in viral wedding photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's matchless dance moves at wedding goes viral
Justin Bieber reveals battle with 'transactional relationships’
Justin Bieber reveals battle with 'transactional relationships’
Justin Bieber gets candid about 'working harder' amid music break
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ earns first spot on UK singles chart
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ earns first spot on UK singles chart
Sabrina Carpenter achieves new milestone after releasing new single ‘Manchild’
Shakira makes 'history' after epic Miami concerts
Shakira makes 'history' after epic Miami concerts
Shakira concludes Miami concerts after calling off Boston, DC shows
Miley Cyrus makes delightful confession about ‘Hannah Montana’ singles
Miley Cyrus makes delightful confession about ‘Hannah Montana’ singles
Miley Cyrus finally received permission to perform 'Hannah Montana' songs after becoming Disney Legend
Top celebrity divorces in 2025: Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and more
Top celebrity divorces in 2025: Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and more
Here are the top Hollywood celebrities who made headlines in 2025 with their shocking divorces
Paul McCartney heats up the stage with surprising Bruce Springsteen duet 
Paul McCartney heats up the stage with surprising Bruce Springsteen duet 
The Beatles former member Paul McCartney joined Bruce Springsteen at Liverpool's Anfield stadium
Chris Evans shares heartfelt story behind his proposal to Alba Baptista
Chris Evans shares heartfelt story behind his proposal to Alba Baptista
Chris Evans reveals he learned Portuguese for wife Alba Baptista
Jared Leto rejects sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women
Jared Leto rejects sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women
The Oscar-winning actor, Jared Leto, has been accused by multiple women for inappropriate behaviour
Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note
Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker mesmerized her Italian fans with a captivating Radical Optimism concert in Milan
Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight
Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight
Tony Awards are scheduled to happen from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET tonight at Radio City Music Hall