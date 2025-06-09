Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff make it official with steamy kiss in public

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff finally made their relationship official!
The new romantic couple were photographed sharing a steamy kiss during a getaway in Venice, Italy.
Deux Moi released exclusive pictures of their public PDA, in which Billie and Nat were spotted kissing each other.
The media outlet reported, “The couple were locked in a passionate kiss on a balcony, a scene straight out of a romance novel.”
It further added, “Adding to the dreamy atmosphere, they were seen sipping champagne and soaking up the Italian sun, clearly enjoying a romantic European getaway.”
In the viral pictures, the Grammy-winning singer, 23, can be seen wearing a green striped polo with her dark hair down.
Meanwhile, the 30-year old actor, who is famous for his roles in The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns, opted for a casual look with a white T-shirt.
They were spotted toasting champagne while enjoying the warm European weather.
Billie Eilish on romantic relationships:
Last year, she told Interview Magazine, “I care about people and I have love and passion, but in relationships, I found myself never ever expressing any of my needs. It was interesting to notice I was doing that, and that’s what these lyrics are about.”
The pop icon added, “It’s almost like I resent myself for not advocating for myself, because maybe if I had, things would’ve changed. But I’ve always had an issue with weakness.”
Billie's last public relationship was with Jesse Rutherford.