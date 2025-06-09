Entertainment

Justin Bieber reveals battle with 'transactional relationships’

Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with “transactional relationships” and dealing with other people’s expectations.

The two-time Grammy winner also got candid about love life and preached “forgiveness.”

Justin took to Instagram Stories on June 8, sharing his personal life challenges.

He penned, “If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love. This is how I feel after people keep telling me there's more work to do after I've given everything I have to give.”

In the shared picture, Justin can be seen keeping a hand over his head in a black and white photo.

"I don't think any of us can handle hearing, ‘You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.’ It's not true. I listened to those fools who told me to work harder. And there's no end to trying to earn ur spot in this life because I tried," he added.

The Peaches hitmaker also reflected on the his relationship with God, "But this life is about God. Loving us so we can love each other. Quit making ur life about work [shaking my head]. God will always inspire you to want to work harder.”

About Justin Bieber struggles:

Justin Bieber has previously acknowledged struggling with issues including drug use and mental health struggles.

