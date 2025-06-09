Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set couple goals in viral wedding photos

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce earned the best couple title at a wedding.
The romantic couple also left fans swooning with their captivating dance moves.
After a romantic dinner date in Palm Beach, Florida, on June 4, the lovebirds attended a wedding of the NFL star’s cousin, Tanner Corum, in Tennessee on June 6.
In a viral TikTok video, Taylor and Travis were spotted coordinating dance moves while sitting down, rocking their shoulders side to side in unison. This heartwarming moment highlights their playful and affectionate side.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce outfit details for wedding:
Taylor Swift dazzled in a strapless, corseted blue floral gown, complemented by brown platforms and a statement lip. She completed the radiant look by leaving hair open.
On the other hand, Travis Kelce effortlessly pulled off classic look with a striped button-down, brown slacks, and sleek black shoes.
Fans reaction to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s viral wedding photo:
A fan wrote on X, “Still can't believe we met Taylor while celebrating the Corums! She was as kind, down-to-earth, and lovely as you'd hope."
Another wrote, “What a lovely couple man, Taylor and Travis are made for reach other.”