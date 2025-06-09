'The Crown' star Bertie Carvel joins remarkable 'Harry Potter' series lineup

HBO's Harry Potter series has cast another key character as they move closer to the production.
As reported by Deadline, Bertie Carvel is set to play Cornelius Fudge in the highly anticipated TV adaptation of the renowned franchise.
Harry Potter series lineup
The Crown actor would be joining the golden trio Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, who are confirmed to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.
Other cast members who are set to appear in the magical world include John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.
Bertie will be playing the Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge, who was portrayed by Robert Hardy in the film series and appeared in four consecutive movies starting with the second part, Chambers of Secrets.
However, HBO did not confirm the news, as a rep of the network shared with the outlet, "As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals."
The Harry Potter series has been described as a "faithful adaptation" of the cherished books by J.K. Rowling, who is executive producing the project.
Notably, Bertie Carvel is also set to appear in HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.