Tony Awards 2025: 'Maybe Happy Ending' 'Purpose' 'Sunset Blvd.' dominate winners list

Cynthia Erivo hosted the 2025 Tony Awards show at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday

Maybe Happy Ending, Purpose, Sunset Blvd., and Eureka Day won top honors at the 2025 Tony Awards ceremony.

The 78th annual Tony Awards show was held on June 8th, Sunday, to recognize the remarkable performances and efforts in Broadway productions over the past year since this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony took place at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. 

The Wicked starlet, Cynthia Erivo, hosted the star-studded event, which aired on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

During the highly-anticipated awards gala, Maybe Happy Ending, Purpose, Sunset Blvd., and Eureka Day won the top prizes under the night's biggest categories, Best Musical, Best Play in a Surprise, Best Musical Revival, and Best Play Revival, respectively.

Maybe Happy Ending won six accolades with two tied competitions with Buena Vista Social Club and Death Becomes Her.

However, Buena Vista Social Club won four awards, while Death Becomes Her only took home one trophy for Paul Tazewell's costume design, which was presented in the Tony Awards‘ Act One preshow.

The ceremony also saw The Picture of Dorian Gray‘s Sarah Snook; Oh, Mary!‘s Cole Escola; Maybe Happy Ending‘s Darren Criss, and Sunset Blvd.‘s, Nicole Scherzinger, win the lead acting awards for plays (Snook and Escola) and musicals (Criss and Scherzinger).

Following is the complete winner's list of the 2025 Tony Awards show: 


Best Play

English

Author: Sanaz Toossi

The Hills of California

Author: Jez Butterworth

John Proctor Is the Villain

Author: Kimberly Belflower

Oh, Mary!

Author: Cole Escola

Purpose (WINNER)

Author: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day (WINNER)

Author: Jonathan Spector

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town

Yellow Face

Author: David Henry Hwang

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Book/Additional Lyrics: Tina Landau

Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary! (WINNER)

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical (WINNER)

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! (WINNER)

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club, Marco Ramirez

Dead Outlaw, Itamar Moses

Death Becomes Her, Marco Pennette

Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park (WINNER)

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Dead Outlaw

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her

Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Music: Will Aronson

Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending (WINNER)

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray (WINNER)

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her (WINNER)

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd. (WINNER)

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (WINNER)

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor Is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, Smash

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club (WINNER)

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd. 

