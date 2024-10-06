Travis Kelce upset over Taylor Swift skipping next Chiefs’ game? ‘She won’t be here’

Travis Kelce’s 35th birthday is being spent at Kelce Car Jam annual event without his Lover Taylor Swift by his side!
On Saturday, October 5, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end celebrated one more trip around the Sun as he turned 35, however, even though he received everyone’s wish, the most anticipated birthday wish was still nowhere to be found.
The NFL star celebrated his birthday with friends and family at the annual fundraiser event Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City, where he revealed what gift he really wishes to get this year.
“I’ll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those,” told the NFL player to PEOPLE.
As the charity event was marked with the Eras Tour star’s absence, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce reassured that she will definitely be attending his next game against the saints on Monday, October 7, 2024.
“She will be not be here [today. But] I know she’s coming in for the game,” Kelce said.
Meanwhile, a source revealed it to the outlet that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have decided not to attend the upcoming Chiefs’ WAGs show, as they wish to protect the private life they are left with.
“Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed. Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left,” disclosed the insider.
For those uninformed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023.