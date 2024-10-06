'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed

Scientists have grown a long tree from a mysterious 1,000-year-old seed found in a Judean Desert cave.
According to Independent, the 2 cm strange seed named “Sheba” was discovered in the late 1980s and belongs between 993 AD and 1202 AD.
Researchers said, “‘Sheba’, an unknown Commiphora species with a unique genetic fingerprint, may represent an extinct taxon once native to this region whose resin ‘tsori‘ mentioned in Biblical texts was valuable, associated with healing but not described as fragrant.”
The DNA study of the seed suggested that “Sheba” was used as rootstock during Biblical times, on which the perfume tree Judean balsam was grown. It is also believed that the resin of the tree could become a source of a medical balm mentioned in the Bible.
Researchers added, “Despite these limitations, the germination of an ancient Commiphora seed from the Judean Desert shows evidence for the first time of its presence in this region about 1,000 years ago and possible identification with a native tree or shrub whose valuable resin ‘tsori‘ was associated with medicinal use in the Bible.”
Furthermore, the seed has grown into a long tree but has not yet produced any flower or fruit. Researchers are hopeful that the product of the sapling will help in comparing the tree with modern-day species.