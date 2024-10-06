Sci-Tech

'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed

Research revealed the tree could become a source of medicinal balm mentioned in the Bible

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Research revealed the tree could become a source of medicinal balm mentioned in the Bible
Research revealed the tree could become a source of medicinal balm mentioned in the Bible

Scientists have grown a long tree from a mysterious 1,000-year-old seed found in a Judean Desert cave.

According to Independent, the 2 cm strange seed named “Sheba” was discovered in the late 1980s and belongs between 993 AD and 1202 AD.

Researchers said, “‘Sheba’, an unknown Commiphora species with a unique genetic fingerprint, may represent an extinct taxon once native to this region whose resin ‘tsori‘ mentioned in Biblical texts was valuable, associated with healing but not described as fragrant.”

The DNA study of the seed suggested that “Sheba” was used as rootstock during Biblical times, on which the perfume tree Judean balsam was grown. It is also believed that the resin of the tree could become a source of a medical balm mentioned in the Bible.

Lost tree from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed

Researchers added, “Despite these limitations, the germination of an ancient Commiphora seed from the Judean Desert shows evidence for the first time of its presence in this region about 1,000 years ago and possible identification with a native tree or shrub whose valuable resin ‘tsori‘ was associated with medicinal use in the Bible.”

Furthermore, the seed has grown into a long tree but has not yet produced any flower or fruit. Researchers are hopeful that the product of the sapling will help in comparing the tree with modern-day species.

Modi's BJP likely loses 'major' state elections as Congress gains ground in exit polls

Modi's BJP likely loses 'major' state elections as Congress gains ground in exit polls
Taiwan President rejects China's claims as motherland

Taiwan President rejects China's claims as motherland
Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern Bangladesh with thousands displaced

Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern Bangladesh with thousands displaced
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed

'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed

Sci-Tech News

'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Google may soon allow users to identify reliable sources easily with check marks
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Do dolphins smile? Study reveals secret behind dolphins' gesture
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Mark Zuckerberg takes fitness to the next level with new Movie Gen AI model
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Google Meet enhances call-screen features with new user-friendly design
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
WhatsApp unveils exciting new features for status updates
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Facebook to launch two new tabs ‘Local’ and ‘Explore’ to attract young adults
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Google to halt New Zealand news links if government passes new media legislation
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Fruit fly brain: What does it look like? Scientists release first-ever map
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Microsoft's Copilot chatbot receives game changing AI upgrades for users