Justin Bieber praying Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘goes away’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ disturbing high-profile case is said to worsen things for Justin Bieber, who is reportedly “praying that it all goes away.”
Just recently, it came out that a sex tape has been leaked on the dark web, involving the disgraced rapper engaging in incredibly explicit acts with a younger male celebrity.
Radar Online has said that legal authorities who are investigating the footage have refused to officially confirm the A-lister’s identity.
But viewers of that video as well as those who are aware of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ past life claim that the star in the video is none other than Justin Bieber, posing a seismic risk for him.
A source close to him said, “It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories. He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again.”
“If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever,” the individual added.
For now, the victim in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ video remains unofficially unidentified, but as soon as the trail approaches, things will allegedly get worse for Justin Bieber as he will have to face his past again.
Another insider informed, “There’s not much JB can do about it if a video was taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out. So, all he can do is pray. He’s praying that this all goes away!”
While dealing with these concerns, the vocalist is reportedly trying to focus on becoming a “good husband to Hailey Bieber and a good father to Jack Blues Bieber.”
On Friday night, Justin Bieber was photographed leaving Chateau Marmont by Page Six, looking “very thin and somber” in a cowboy hat.