Taiwan President rejects China's claims as motherland

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te took office in May

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Taiwan President rejects Chinas claims as motherland

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has set the record straight that the People's Republic of China cannot become Taiwan's motherland due to the island's older political roots.

On Saturday, during a concert ahead of Taiwan's national day celebrations on October 10, Lai said that the People's Republic had celebrated its 75th anniversary on October 1, while the Republic of China's would celebrate its 113th birthday in few days.

"Therefore, in terms of age, it is absolutely impossible for the People's Republic of China to become the 'motherland' of the Republic of China's people. On the contrary, the Republic of China may be the motherland of the people of the People's Republic of China who are over 75 years old," he further added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated that Taiwan is part of China's territory during his country's national day speech.

However, Lai, who took the office in May, remained firm in his stance, claiming that Taiwan is an independent country

"One of the most important meanings of these celebrations is that we must remember that we are a sovereign and independent country," he added.

