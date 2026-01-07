Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers

Sophie Turner was earlier confirmed to portray Lara Croft

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sophie Turners Tomb Raider II cast expands with top A-listers
Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers 

Amazon's Tomb Raider II has joined several A-listers!

On Tuesday, January 6th, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the popular television series has added Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, and others to its cast.

However, Sophie Turner will reprise her leading role as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tom Raider II.

Along with the Game of Thrones star, White Lotus' Isaacs, Paterson and Martin Bobb Semple all play canon roles.

The series, an adaptation of the popular video games, hails from co-showrunners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge; Jonathan Van Tulleken (Dope Thief, Shogun) will direct and executive produce. 

Notably, the Joan actress, who recently cleared the air on dating rumours with Chris Martin, will be the third actress to play the iconic video game character in a live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider.

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander took on the role in previous feature films.

In a recent conversation with Turner, she expressed her profound joy for the television, "I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world."

"She’s a fierce female role model! Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix," the British actress noted.

Tomb Raider II was released in late 1997 for PC and PlayStation.

For the film franchise, the planned sequel to the 2018 reboot, also called Tomb Raider II, was delayed indefinitely from its 2021 date and is currently in limbo, while a new game called Tomb Raider: Catalyst is expected in 2027.   

A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna
David Harbour takes break from 'Behemoth!' after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
David Harbour takes break from 'Behemoth!' after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig to return with 'The Housemaid' sequel
Sydney Sweeney, Paul Feig to return with 'The Housemaid' sequel
Justin Baldoni exposes Blake Lively’s manipulative ‘trap’ in shocking twist
Justin Baldoni exposes Blake Lively’s manipulative ‘trap’ in shocking twist
Matthew Koma defends wife Hilary Duff amid Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama
Matthew Koma defends wife Hilary Duff amid Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama
Ellie Goulding shares heartfelt update amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding shares heartfelt update amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's 19 years of relationship officially ends
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's 19 years of relationship officially ends
Is ‘Stranger Things’ releasing surprise episode on January 7, 2026?
Is ‘Stranger Things’ releasing surprise episode on January 7, 2026?
Miley Cyrus uses unexpectedly cool tactic to deal with yelling photographer
Miley Cyrus uses unexpectedly cool tactic to deal with yelling photographer
'The Batman: Part II' brings Sebastian Stan on board for undisclosed role
'The Batman: Part II' brings Sebastian Stan on board for undisclosed role
Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser
Hugh Jackman looks nearly unrecognizable in 'The Death of Robin Hood' teaser
Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner
Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner

Popular News

Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers

Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers
25 minutes ago
A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna
4 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father

Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father

16 minutes ago