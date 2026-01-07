Sophie Turner's 'Tomb Raider II' cast expands with top A-listers 

Amazon's Tomb Raider II has joined several A-listers!
On Tuesday, January 6th, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the popular television series has added Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson, and others to its cast.
However, Sophie Turner will reprise her leading role as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tom Raider II.
Along with the Game of Thrones star, White Lotus' Isaacs, Paterson and Martin Bobb Semple all play canon roles.
The series, an adaptation of the popular video games, hails from co-showrunners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge; Jonathan Van Tulleken (Dope Thief, Shogun) will direct and executive produce.
Notably, the Joan actress, who recently cleared the air on dating rumours with Chris Martin, will be the third actress to play the iconic video game character in a live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider.
Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander took on the role in previous feature films.
In a recent conversation with Turner, she expressed her profound joy for the television, "I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world."
"She’s a fierce female role model! Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix," the British actress noted.
Tomb Raider II was released in late 1997 for PC and PlayStation.
For the film franchise, the planned sequel to the 2018 reboot, also called Tomb Raider II, was delayed indefinitely from its 2021 date and is currently in limbo, while a new game called Tomb Raider: Catalyst is expected in 2027.