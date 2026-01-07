A$AP Rocky opens his heart on becoming a girl dad with Rihanna 

A$AP Rocky has melted fans' hearts with his emotional confession about being a girl dad.
The 37-year-old American rapper and record producer, who welcomed his baby girl Rocki Irish Mayers in September last year, has revealed how fatherhood has transformed his emotions.
In a light-hearted conversation with W magazine, Rocky said being a father has made him more emotional and better.
"I'm much more emotional. Before the kids, I was maybe cold-blooded, but now I'm full of love," the father-of-three explained.
He continued that his children are not the only ones who feel this change, as he claims that he spreads love to others as well.
The Sundress hitmaker also referred to the daughter he and Rihanna had in September. When asked what would happen if someone tried to date his daughter, he replied curtly, "I'll pray for them."
In December, he told Extra at the 35th Gotham Film Awards that he was surprised that his sons get along well with each other, but that they are a little jealous of their younger sister.
For those unaware, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna announced the birth of their third child and first baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13, 2025.
The couple, who began dating in 2020, are also parents to their two sons, including RZA and Riot.