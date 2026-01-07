Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026

Motorola has officially launched the Razr Fold at CES 2026 during Lenovo Tech World, marking a major strategic shift, as the company is moving away from nostalgia-driven flip phones and making the latest Razr phone a flagship model.
When closed the Razr Fold works similar to its predecessors, featuring an enlarged 6.6-inch external display for everyday tasks.
Internally, the recently introduced device features an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO internal screen designed for multitasking, offering more screen real estate for work, media, and split-screen use.
These tools are powered by Motorola Qira, a new unified AI platform that connects Motorola and Lenovo devices under a single assistant experience.
Moreover, the Chinese owned American consumer electronics manufacturer, is currently focusing on artificial intelligence.
The Razr Fold comes with a range of on-device AI-powered features, including Catch Me Up and Next Move that offer contextual reminders and suggested actions without constant app switching.
Alongside the AI-powered features, the Razr Fold is integrated with a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a periscope telephoto lens, offering an enhanced user experience.
Moreover, the handset consist of separate internal and external selfie cameras, Dolby Vision video support, advanced stabilization, and a Sony LYTIA sensor.