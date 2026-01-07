Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026

Razr Fold comes with a range of on-device AI-powered features, including Catch Me Up and Next Move that offer contextual reminders

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026
Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026

Motorola has officially launched the Razr Fold at CES 2026 during Lenovo Tech World, marking a major strategic shift, as the company is moving away from nostalgia-driven flip phones and making the latest Razr phone a flagship model.

When closed the Razr Fold works similar to its predecessors, featuring an enlarged 6.6-inch external display for everyday tasks.

Internally, the recently introduced device features an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO internal screen designed for multitasking, offering more screen real estate for work, media, and split-screen use.

These tools are powered by Motorola Qira, a new unified AI platform that connects Motorola and Lenovo devices under a single assistant experience.

Moreover, the Chinese owned American consumer electronics manufacturer, is currently focusing on artificial intelligence. 

The Razr Fold comes with a range of on-device AI-powered features, including Catch Me Up and Next Move that offer contextual reminders and suggested actions without constant app switching.

Alongside the AI-powered features, the Razr Fold is integrated with a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a periscope telephoto lens, offering an enhanced user experience.

Moreover, the handset consist of separate internal and external selfie cameras, Dolby Vision video support, advanced stabilization, and a Sony LYTIA sensor.

CES 2026 showcases foldable phones, AI breakthroughs, and more
CES 2026 showcases foldable phones, AI breakthroughs, and more
Qualcomm, Samsung in discussions over 2nm chip deal
Qualcomm, Samsung in discussions over 2nm chip deal
CES 2026: AMD releases new AI PC processors for streamlined user experience
CES 2026: AMD releases new AI PC processors for streamlined user experience
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon X2 Plus range at CES 2026
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon X2 Plus range at CES 2026
CES 2026: Nvidia unveils DLSS 4.5 for improved gaming performance
CES 2026: Nvidia unveils DLSS 4.5 for improved gaming performance
JBL unveils three new earbuds: Release date, features revealed
JBL unveils three new earbuds: Release date, features revealed
WhatsApp makes stickers more accessible with new search filters
WhatsApp makes stickers more accessible with new search filters
Elon Musk hails Grok AI feature after women, minor sexual image controversy
Elon Musk hails Grok AI feature after women, minor sexual image controversy
O2 to discontinue 3G network in 2026, older phones to lose mobile data
O2 to discontinue 3G network in 2026, older phones to lose mobile data
Meta’s AI ads policy sparks widespread privacy concerns
Meta’s AI ads policy sparks widespread privacy concerns
Apple to delay release of iPhone 18 series: Report
Apple to delay release of iPhone 18 series: Report
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs leaked ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs leaked ahead of launch

Popular News

Shefali Shah reflects on turbulent first marriage and choosing herself

Shefali Shah reflects on turbulent first marriage and choosing herself
30 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision
an hour ago
Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026

Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026
2 hours ago