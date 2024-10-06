Kamala Harris vows US commitment to ceasefire efforts in Gaza amid tensions

Vice president Kamala Harris recently said that the U.S. will continue their efforts to reach the ceasefire deal in Gaza.
In an interview with CBS news show 60 Minutes on Sunday, Harris was asked if she had a particularly close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she ignored the question.
Harris said, "I think with all due respect the better question is do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people and the answer to that question is yes."
She further added, "Now the work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles."
Harris further expressed, "We're not going to stop in terms of putting that pressure on Israel and in the region including Arab leaders."
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, almost 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing conflict.