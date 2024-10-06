Al Pacino’s ex Noor Alfallah spends night with Bill Maher: Romance or business?

Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah has seemingly found a new romance partner in comedian Bill Maher.
Per Daily Mail, the two were photographed driving away from the famous Los Angeles hotel Chateau Marmont on Saturday night.
Both of them looked very relaxed on this outing as they were seen momentarily before disappearing into the dark together.
Noor Alfallah was dressed in a black tank top, whereas Bill Maher was wearing a gray suit jacket along with a tight-lipped smile as he drove her somewhere.
It’s not known why the duo met up at Chateau Marmont or where were heading to from there.
But since Al Pacino’s former girlfriend is a producer, they might as well be planning a brand new production together.
Noor Alfallah had parted ways with The Godfather lead in 2023, which was confirmed when reports about their breakup emerged early in October, although none of them announced anything publicly.
They dated each other for a year and a half, and have a son named Roman, who was born in June of that same year.
Very recently, Al Pacino told The New York Times Magazine that the toddler is all growing up, but he didn’t reveal the reason for splitting with Noor Alfallah.